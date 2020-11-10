First Down syndrome athlete to complete Ironman smashes boundaries

Florida triathlete Chris Nikic proves anything is possible, and earns a place in the Guinness World Records

Finishing a maiden Ironman is a huge moment for any triathlete but when 21-year-old Florida resident Chris Nikic crossed the line at the weekend he became the first athlete with Down syndrome to achieve the feat.



Nearly 17 hours after embarking on the 3.8km swim, 180km bike ride and full marathon (42.2km), Nikic arrived just inside the cut-off point for the Panama City Beach Ironman event...