Blast from the past: Thulanis on the double as Bafana sink Senegal

1991 — SA’s cricketers lose their first ODI series, going down in the second match against India by 38 runs in Gwalior. SA skipper Clive Rice won and put India in to bat first. The hosts scored 223/6 in their 45 overs with openers Kris Srikkanth and Navjot Sidhu making 68 and 61 respectively, and No3 Sanjay Manjrekar an unbeaten 52. Kepler Wessels (71) and Mandy Yachad (31) kept SA in the game, but in the end the visitors were restricted to 185/8 in their 45 overs.



1995 — The Springboks play Italy for the first time, with the world champions emerging victorious 40-21 in Rome. Captain Francois Pienaar, making a rare appearance at eighthman, scored his third and final try for SA...