Blast from the past: Thulanis on the double as Bafana sink Senegal
11 November 2020 - 20:35
1991 — SA’s cricketers lose their first ODI series, going down in the second match against India by 38 runs in Gwalior. SA skipper Clive Rice won and put India in to bat first. The hosts scored 223/6 in their 45 overs with openers Kris Srikkanth and Navjot Sidhu making 68 and 61 respectively, and No3 Sanjay Manjrekar an unbeaten 52. Kepler Wessels (71) and Mandy Yachad (31) kept SA in the game, but in the end the visitors were restricted to 185/8 in their 45 overs.
1995 — The Springboks play Italy for the first time, with the world champions emerging victorious 40-21 in Rome. Captain Francois Pienaar, making a rare appearance at eighthman, scored his third and final try for SA...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.