Sport

Have the new offside and handball rules gone too VAR?

Former football referees chief believes the game has ‘lost the plot’ after a spate of controversial decisions

11 November 2020 - 21:20 By Peter Hall

Error-prone Premier League referees are not good enough, VAR technology is not fit for purpose and the game has “lost the plot” over handball, says former English referees chief Keith Hackett. .

A number of VAR (Video Assistant Referee) rulings were disputed last weekend as Leeds United's Patrick Bamford had a goal ruled out for a T-shirt sleeve offside, while penalties were given for handball against Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers that were criticised by pundits...

