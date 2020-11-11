Have the new offside and handball rules gone too VAR?
Former football referees chief believes the game has ‘lost the plot’ after a spate of controversial decisions
11 November 2020 - 21:20
Error-prone Premier League referees are not good enough, VAR technology is not fit for purpose and the game has “lost the plot” over handball, says former English referees chief Keith Hackett. .
A number of VAR (Video Assistant Referee) rulings were disputed last weekend as Leeds United's Patrick Bamford had a goal ruled out for a T-shirt sleeve offside, while penalties were given for handball against Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers that were criticised by pundits...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.