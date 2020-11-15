Blast from the past: Boks down France, Argentina, but a surprise awaits in Scotland

Today in SA sports history: November 16

Today in SA sports history: November 16



1921 — Opener Charlie Frank scores 152 and Dave Nourse 111 in SA’s follow-on innings to draw the second Test against Australia at Old Wanderers in Johannesburg. They declared on 472/8 to set Australia a target of 266, but the home team managed to bowl only one over and four balls. The visitors had scored 450 in their first innings, with captain Herbie Collins making 203 and Jack Gregory 119. Claude Carter took 6/91...