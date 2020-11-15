Sport

SA’s Cosafa win the fourth in a row

Coach Ellis raises flag to history-making young Banyana outfit

The team won their seventh Cosafa Women’s Championship title and the fourth in a row

15 November 2020 - 18:33
SA celebrate winning the Cosafa Women's Championship final against Botswana at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
ON THE BALL SA celebrate winning the Cosafa Women's Championship final against Botswana at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said being crowned winners of the Cosafa Women’s Championship on Saturday was a moment her young players would never forget.

The SA side beat Botswana 2-1 in the final at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Goals from Sibulele Holweni and Gabriela Salgado saw Banyana claim their seventh Cosafa Women’s Championship title and the fourth in a row, which is a record.

The win also saw the team go unbeaten in the competition.

There were not as many familiar faces in this year’s squad as in previous years, with only six players returning from the 2019 combination.

However, the youngsters Ellis picked proved their worth and continued where the senior players left off.

“I think, if I look back at all the Cosafas since 2017, we had 10 new players back then who got their first medals,” Ellis said.

“In 2018 we had new players who got their medals in 2019 and in 2020.

I say to the players all the time: ‘Go out and make your mark. Go out and be remembered. Go out and raise your hand.’
Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach

“I say to the players all the time: ‘Go out and make your mark. Go out and be remembered. Go out and raise your hand,’ and now we have a headache (with player selection), but we have a good headache because it has made our core group bigger.

“I think [the celebration for the players] will go on and on because I think this is something  that you will never forget.

“I mean, this is an opportunity that you dream of, playing for the national team, and now you have not only played, but you have a gold medal.

“I think if they really look back at what they have achieved, it’s a moment to remember. We had 25 days in our training camp to prepare after being out for seven months.

“I have to applaud the players. They are the key here.”

Ellis said her squad had been pushed by the fitness trainer and technical team and had put in the work.

“We have really worked hard. The analyst was spot on with all the games.

“We stuck to the game plan half and half in the final, but when we did move the ball around we created a lot of opportunities. The assistant coach was fantastic. I can mention each and every one from our support group because we are a team.”

Banyana speedster Hildah Magaia was named Player of the Tournament and Sibulele Holweni won the Golden Boot after scoring eight goals.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Boks down France, Argentina, but a surprise awaits in ... Sport
  2. Pumas’ shock defeat of All Blacks could be just the ticket for Oz, says Hodge Sport
  3. Coach Ellis raises flag to history-making young Banyana outfit Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Binder blitzes opposition in Valencia to dominate Moto3 Sport
  5. Less glitz but the stars will be out as London bids farewell to ATP Finals Sport

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...

Related articles

  1. Desiree Ellis happy as new group of Banyana players reach Cosafa final in style Soccer
  2. Banyana march to Cosafa final after thumping Malawi 6-2 Soccer
  3. Banyana coach Desiree Ellis hopes her charges will have hunger in Cosafa ... Soccer
  4. Banyana can only improve if they test themselves against the best Sport
X