Coach Ellis raises flag to history-making young Banyana outfit

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said being crowned winners of the Cosafa Women’s Championship on Saturday was a moment her young players would never forget.

The SA side beat Botswana 2-1 in the final at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Goals from Sibulele Holweni and Gabriela Salgado saw Banyana claim their seventh Cosafa Women’s Championship title and the fourth in a row, which is a record.

The win also saw the team go unbeaten in the competition.

There were not as many familiar faces in this year’s squad as in previous years, with only six players returning from the 2019 combination.

However, the youngsters Ellis picked proved their worth and continued where the senior players left off.

“I think, if I look back at all the Cosafas since 2017, we had 10 new players back then who got their first medals,” Ellis said.

“In 2018 we had new players who got their medals in 2019 and in 2020.