Sport

Pumas’ shock defeat of All Blacks could be just the ticket for Oz, says Hodge

The Tri-Nations is now wide open, with Argentina’s passion firing up Australia for this weekend’s encounter

15 November 2020 - 18:33 By Nick Mulvenney

Australia will be wary of Argentina in this week’s Tri-Nations Test, but also aware that the Pumas beating the All Blacks has opened up an opportunity for the Wallabies to get their hands on some silverware, Reece Hodge said on Sunday.

The Tri-Nations replaced the Rugby Championship this year after the withdrawal of SA and Argentina’s 25-15 upset of the All Blacks in Sydney on Saturday blew the competition wide open...

