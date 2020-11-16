ANALYSIS | IPL smashes cash into the park, with even women’s T20 getting a look-in

Covid-19 has done nothing to dampen the league, with millions tuning in and sponsors opening their wallets

The robust appeal of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was once again highlighted this year after the world’s richest Twenty20 league escaped the economic aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic with only a few minor scratches.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s BCCI league, which has an estimated brand value of $6.8bn (about R105bn), drew record television and digital viewership, and at least one of its franchises grew its revenue despite the league being first postponed and then shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the coronavirus surge in India...