Blast from the past: Ledwaba gets up off the canvas to win world title

1906 — Playing with 10 debutants, the Springboks engage in their first Test outside SA as they take on Scotland in Glasgow. But they go down 0-6 as their opponents score two unconverted tries. Seven of the eight forwards were international first-timers, and even SA captain Paddy Carolin was playing in his second Test. Carolin’s halfback partner, Uncle Dobbin, was in his third...