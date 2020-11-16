The Konundrum

KHANYISO TSHWAKU | ‘Sterra’, this was going to be about you, but as usual CSA stole the limelight

After this weekend’s chaos, the organisation’s members’ council can no longer be allowed to be a law unto itself

The thing with Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) members’ council is that it has some clear-thinking, well-meaning individuals.



However, in a corporate-governance space, it’s the collective decision that counts and if it paints the whole group with a dirty brush, even those who are against nonsensical calls have to take the fall...