Buttler not behind the door as he warns ‘bubble’ may burst on SA tour

England wicketkeeper urges teammates to speak up on potential burnout or claustrophobia

Living in claustrophobic bio-secure bubbles can take its toll on mental health and players should not feel under any pressure not to speak up if they cannot cope during England’s tour of SA, vice-captain Jos Buttler has said.



Players have been living in bubbles since cricket returned in July after the Covid-19 hiatus, with strict rules enforced to curb the spread of the coronavirus...