Punt Intended

DAVID ISAACSON | Turning a blind eye to sexual abuse makes you as guilty as the predator

Accusations against two coaches beg the question: how many underage sports people have been abused in SA?

A bomb is detonating in SA sport, and if it explodes to full potential, many federations are going to be ripped to shreds.



The scourge of sexual abuse was raised at the weekend, with two swimming coaches being accused, as were two administrators for allegedly trying to cover up the one case...