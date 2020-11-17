Punt Intended
DAVID ISAACSON | Turning a blind eye to sexual abuse makes you as guilty as the predator
Accusations against two coaches beg the question: how many underage sports people have been abused in SA?
17 November 2020 - 19:26
A bomb is detonating in SA sport, and if it explodes to full potential, many federations are going to be ripped to shreds.
The scourge of sexual abuse was raised at the weekend, with two swimming coaches being accused, as were two administrators for allegedly trying to cover up the one case...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.