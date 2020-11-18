Heads up as Nobby Stiles’s death puts dementia in the spotlight
Growing number of cases proves that dementia needs to be addressed, says family of Manchester United great
18 November 2020 - 20:26
The family of England’s World Cup winning midfielder Nobby Stiles, who died aged 78 last month, have urged authorities to address the “scandal” of dementia in the professional game which have left many yesteryear heroes struggling after retirement.
Stiles, who played in the World Cup winning team in 1966, had been diagnosed with dementia, as were many of his teammates such as Ray Wilson, Jack Charlton and most recently Manchester United great Bobby Charlton...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.