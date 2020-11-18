KHANYISO TSHWAKU | Cricket is hoping for a positive outcome ... and negative results
SA and England cricket teams will play and live in a strict bio-bubble during the upcoming series
18 November 2020 - 20:22
With SA’s first international cricketing experience in the Covid-19 era just more than a week away when they play against England, rugby’s recent positive tests have cut a long and unnecessary shadow.
Not that cricket has been squeaky clean. In the first round of the Four-Day Franchise Series, the Warriors had six players out because of positive Covid-19 tests and close contacts...
