Blast from the past: Night to remember as Bafana beat world champs Spain

Today in SA sports history: November 20

1995 — Shaun Pollock’s debut Test against England at Centurion ends in a draw after three days are lost to bad weather. The visitors had scored 381/9, with Graeme Hick making 141. Pollock took 3/98. ..