Worst of Times

LIAM DEL CARME | If the rugby awards hadn’t been cancelled, who would’ve won?

It’s been decided not enough Test rugby has been played this year to warrant the annual World Rugby ceremony

Around this time each year, World Rugby readies itself to announce the standout players players, coaches and teams of the year.



This year, however, the sport will not be celebrating its top performers; instead they will throw their weight behind naming a player of the decade, which looks likely to be determined, dubiously I’d say, by public vote...