New mindset for Proteas ... but Boucher wants good old AB back
SA coach has promised a new positive, aggressive approach in the upcoming series against England
19 November 2020 - 19:53
SA are ready to unleash a new, aggressive brand of cricket on England when the teams start a three-match Twenty20 International series at Newlands on November 27, their coach said on Thursday.
Both sides are in quarantine in Cape Town ahead of the tour, which also includes three one-day internationals, but are able to train and will play intra-squad games in preparation...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.