Sport

New mindset for Proteas ... but Boucher wants good old AB back

SA coach has promised a new positive, aggressive approach in the upcoming series against England

19 November 2020 - 19:53 By Nick Said

SA are ready to unleash a new, aggressive brand of cricket on England when the teams start a three-match Twenty20 International series at Newlands on November 27, their coach said on Thursday.

Both sides are in quarantine in Cape Town ahead of the tour, which also includes three one-day internationals, but are able to train and will play intra-squad games in preparation...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Night to remember as Bafana beat world champs Spain Sport
  2. New mindset for Proteas ... but Boucher wants good old AB back Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | If the rugby awards hadn’t been cancelled, who would’ve won? Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Bafana roar against Indomitable Lions, swoop to draw with ... Sport
  5. Heads up as Nobby Stiles’s death puts dementia in the spotlight Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma goes AWOL after Zondo denies recusal application
Zuma goes AWOL after Zondo denies recusal application

Related articles

  1. KHANYISO TSHWAKU | Cricket is hoping for a positive outcome ... and negative ... Sport
  2. Cricket SA's upheaval worries visitors England Cricket
  3. Cricket SA interim board officially appointed Cricket
  4. England’s Moeen Ali admits they will miss the crowd when they face SA at ... Cricket
X