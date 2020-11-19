New mindset for Proteas ... but Boucher wants good old AB back

SA coach has promised a new positive, aggressive approach in the upcoming series against England

SA are ready to unleash a new, aggressive brand of cricket on England when the teams start a three-match Twenty20 International series at Newlands on November 27, their coach said on Thursday.



Both sides are in quarantine in Cape Town ahead of the tour, which also includes three one-day internationals, but are able to train and will play intra-squad games in preparation...