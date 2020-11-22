Mentor warns against complacency
Bucs unite against SuperSport to find the back of the net
Coach Josef Zinnbauer is pleased with his team’s performance, but has cautioned that it’s still early days
22 November 2020 - 17:53
After four successive victories this season, Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer believes they are now firmly on the right track.
The team had a sloppy start, drawing two of their opening matches...
