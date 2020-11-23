Disappointed Chiefs still hunting for that winning formula
Amakhosi break league scoring drought, but miss out on three points at Arrows as they wallow in 11th place on the table
23 November 2020 - 20:27
Kaizer Chiefs showed signs of progress in key areas‚ especially their defence‚ which needed tightening up‚ said coach Gavin Hunt as he weighed the pros and cons of his team’s 2-2 DStv Premiership draw against Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday.
It seemed important for Chiefs that Leonardo Castro finally found the back of the net instead of the frame‚ having again hit the woodwork in the first half at Durban’s Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium...
