Equestrian federation gets whipped by HRC for its treatment of three members

Preliminary commission probe finds that action against the three women was procedurally unfair

David Isaacson Sports reporter
23 November 2020 - 20:26

In what is believed to be a first‚ the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has entered the realm of sports disputes‚ delivering a scathing assessment of the SA Equestrian Federation (SAEF).

The commission said a preliminary probe showed the federation’s actions against three woman members were flawed and “procedurally unfair”‚ that charges against two of them were “capricious” and that federation officials were allegedly conflicted...

