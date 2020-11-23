Equestrian federation gets whipped by HRC for its treatment of three members
Preliminary commission probe finds that action against the three women was procedurally unfair
23 November 2020 - 20:26
In what is believed to be a first‚ the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has entered the realm of sports disputes‚ delivering a scathing assessment of the SA Equestrian Federation (SAEF).
The commission said a preliminary probe showed the federation’s actions against three woman members were flawed and “procedurally unfair”‚ that charges against two of them were “capricious” and that federation officials were allegedly conflicted...
