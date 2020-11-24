DAVID ISAACSON | The time for Sascoc and bull is over, so bring on the independents

A proposed arbitration tribunal under the Sport and Recreation Amendment Bill is what SA needs to reshape sport

One problem with SA sport is the seeming lack of good governance.



That’s the basis of many accusations that are constantly being thrown at federation bosses across multiple codes. If the stories I’ve written in the past few years are anything to go by, then governance, or the lack of it, is an issue...