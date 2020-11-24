Sport

DAVID ISAACSON | The time for Sascoc and bull is over, so bring on the independents

A proposed arbitration tribunal under the Sport and Recreation Amendment Bill is what SA needs to reshape sport

David Isaacson Sports reporter
24 November 2020 - 20:19

One problem with SA sport is the seeming lack of good governance.

That’s the basis of many accusations that are constantly being thrown at federation bosses across multiple codes. If the stories I’ve written in the past few years are anything to go by, then governance, or the lack of it, is an issue...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Allan Donald destroys England Sport
  2. Up or down, quiet Ngcongca was a team player who always had your back Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | The time for Sascoc and bull is over, so bring on the ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Fourie leads the charge as Boks slay Red Dragons Sport
  5. Disappointed Chiefs still hunting for that winning formula Sport

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene

Related articles

  1. Nathi Mthethwa: more than just about sport Opinion & Analysis
  2. EXCLUSIVE | Drama as Cricket SA Members' Council dismisses interim board Cricket
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Empower SA’s coaches because they sure know more than ... Sport
  4. New Sascoc board faces pile of old problems Sport
X