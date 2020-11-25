Sport

Blast from the past: Bartlett chips in with a brace to down Zimbabwe

Today in SA sports history: November 26

David Isaacson Sports reporter
25 November 2020 - 20:28

Today in SA sports history: November 26

1992 — Jonty Rhodes and Brian McMillan rescue the SA cricket team after a dramatic early collapse on the first day of the second Test against India at the Wanderers. The hosts lost their first four wickets for 26 runs and Rhodes and McMillan came together at 73/5. Rhodes made 91 and McMillan 98 to steer the hosts to 292. The match ended in a draw...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Bartlett chips in with a brace to down Zimbabwe Sport
  2. SA beware! England ‘spoilt for choice’ ahead of upcoming series Sport
  3. The ‘Hand of God‘ laid to rest: Maradona saw both heaven and hell Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | Is this the end of unhappiness for the ‘Happy People’? Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Allan Donald destroys England Sport

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Allan Donald destroys England Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Ducks rule as India pluck a win from SA Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Night to remember as Bafana beat world champs Spain Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Bafana roar against Indomitable Lions, swoop to draw with ... Sport
X