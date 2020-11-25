SA beware! England ‘spoilt for choice’ ahead of upcoming series

Batsman Jason Roy hails fierce competition for places in ‘amazing’ touring squad

England opening batsman Jason Roy says such is the quality of their limited-overs squad in SA that nobody is assured of a place in the team and there is pressure on everybody to perform.



England start a six-match limited-overs tour on Friday at Newlands with the first of three Twenty20 matches against a SA side that has not played international cricket since March...