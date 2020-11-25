Sport

SA beware! England ‘spoilt for choice’ ahead of upcoming series

Batsman Jason Roy hails fierce competition for places in ‘amazing’ touring squad

25 November 2020 - 20:25 By Nick Said

England opening batsman Jason Roy says such is the quality of their limited-overs squad in SA that nobody is assured of a place in the team and there is pressure on everybody to perform.

England start a six-match limited-overs tour on Friday at Newlands with the first of three Twenty20 matches against a SA side that has not played international cricket since March...

