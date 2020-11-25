Sport

The ‘Hand of God‘ laid to rest: Maradona saw both heaven and hell

OBITUARY | The was never a dull moment as Diego Maradona’s off the pitch antics overshadowed his genius

25 November 2020 - 20:24 By Andrew Downie, Simon Gardner, Rex Gowar and Fiona Ortiz

World soccer great Diego Armando Maradona, who died on Wednesday less than a month after his 60th birthday, was worshipped like a god for his genius with the ball, but his demons almost destroyed him.    

Maradona died after suffering a heart attack at his home in the suburbs of Buenos Aires...

