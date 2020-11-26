Sport

All Blacks in crisis, while passionate Pumas are purring

New Zealand look to redeem themselves after shock loss to Argentina a fortnight ago

26 November 2020 - 19:33 By Nick Mulvenney

Argentina were written off by everybody but themselves before the start of the makeshift Tri-Nations tournament, but will put one hand on their maiden southern hemisphere Test title if they can find a way to beat New Zealand again this weekend.

The Pumas sent shock waves around the rugby world a frotnight ago when they deservedly earned their first win over the three-time world champions, with a 25-15 victory in their first Test in more than a year...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

