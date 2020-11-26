All Blacks in crisis, while passionate Pumas are purring

New Zealand look to redeem themselves after shock loss to Argentina a fortnight ago

Argentina were written off by everybody but themselves before the start of the makeshift Tri-Nations tournament, but will put one hand on their maiden southern hemisphere Test title if they can find a way to beat New Zealand again this weekend.



The Pumas sent shock waves around the rugby world a frotnight ago when they deservedly earned their first win over the three-time world champions, with a 25-15 victory in their first Test in more than a year...