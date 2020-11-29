Sport

I knew Maradona, and he was even more wonderful than I’d ever dreamed

The 2010 World Cup media manager shares his memories of the greatest footballer of our time

29 November 2020 - 17:37 By Jermaine Craig

El Diez is no more. Number 10 will live forever.

Diego Armando Maradona has died, and a piece of football’s soul has died with him...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. I knew Maradona, and he was even more wonderful than I’d ever dreamed Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Bafana are great shakes as they extend unbeaten run Sport
  3. All Blacks have silver in sight as they pounce on and trounce Pumas Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Banyana break new World Cup ground Sport
  5. All Blacks in crisis, while passionate Pumas are purring Sport

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr. X: How it ...

Related articles

  1. Argentina soccer legend Maradona dies of heart attack Soccer
  2. OBITUARY | Argentine soccer genius Maradona saw heaven and hell Soccer
  3. Maradona had greatness but no sportsmanship: England’s Shilton Soccer
  4. Argentines bid farewell to Maradona as nation mourns flawed hero Soccer
  5. SA fans mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona Soccer
X