Blast from the past: Kirsten doubles up with Test tons against India

Today in SA sports history: December 1



1906 — The Springboks score three tries as they win their first-ever encounter against Wales 11-0 in Swansea. Fullback Steve Coetzee, wing Bob Loubser and forward Klondyke Raaff dotted down, with Coetzee adding one conversion...