The Konundrum

KHANYISO TSHWAKU | With patience running out, is Boucher the right man for the job?

England’s problem of plenty to choose from is in stark contrast to SA’s over-reliance on a few stars to carry the team home

There was a time when England cricket could only look on helplessly when other countries had an embarrassment of riches to pick from.



That particular shoe is now firmly in SA’s foot and it’s causing plenty of blisters and corns...