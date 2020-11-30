The Konundrum
KHANYISO TSHWAKU | With patience running out, is Boucher the right man for the job?
England’s problem of plenty to choose from is in stark contrast to SA’s over-reliance on a few stars to carry the team home
30 November 2020 - 19:50
There was a time when England cricket could only look on helplessly when other countries had an embarrassment of riches to pick from.
That particular shoe is now firmly in SA’s foot and it’s causing plenty of blisters and corns...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.