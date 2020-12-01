Blast from the past: Wales pip Boks despite gallant fightback
Today in SA sports history: December 2
01 December 2020 - 20:05
Today in SA sports history: December 2
1950 — World bantamweight champion Vic Toweel scores a record 14 knock-downs as he stops Danny O’Sullivan of England in the 10th round at the Wembley Stadium in Johannesburg. That remains the highest number of knock-downs scored in a world title fight...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.