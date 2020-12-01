Punt Intended

DAVID ISAACSON | Is there more to SA’s dearth of top female swimmers than meets the eye?

The spectre of sexual abuse cases against coaches may explain why there are so few world-class SA female swimmers

This coming weekend will mark 64 years since four teenage girls dived into the Olympic pool in Melbourne and won a bronze medal.



Natalie “Toy” Myburgh and Sue Roberts were the two stars of that outfit, well backed up by backstroker Mo Abernethy and Jenny Myburgh, at 16 the youngest of the four and no relation to “Toy”...