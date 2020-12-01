Sport

Punt Intended

DAVID ISAACSON | Is there more to SA’s dearth of top female swimmers than meets the eye?

The spectre of sexual abuse cases against coaches may explain why there are so few world-class SA female swimmers

David Isaacson Sports reporter
01 December 2020 - 20:05

This coming weekend will mark 64 years since four teenage girls dived into the Olympic pool in Melbourne and won a bronze medal.

Natalie “Toy” Myburgh and Sue Roberts were the two stars of that outfit, well backed up by backstroker Mo Abernethy and Jenny Myburgh, at 16 the youngest of the four and no relation to “Toy”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Is there more to SA’s dearth of top female swimmers than meets ... Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Wales pip Boks despite gallant fightback Sport
  3. No practice advantage, no up and over Down Under Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Kirsten doubles up with Test tons against India Sport
  5. Maradona and Messi: mirror images on the field but definitely not off it Sport

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry

Related articles

  1. ‘You’re called a liar’: Former swimmer again accuses coach of abusing her News
  2. Two coaches charged as sexual abuse claims hit SA swimming Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Empower SA’s coaches because they sure know more than ... Sport
  4. Tatjana ends 20-year drought for SA women Sport
X