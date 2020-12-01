No practice advantage, no up and over Down Under

Coach says Australian Open players face great injury risk if they are unable to train in the run-up to the Grand Slam

Players will skip the Australian Open if they are not allowed to practise during their mandatory two-week quarantine due to the risk of injury, Daniel Vallverdú, who has coached some of the biggest names on the ATP Tour, said.



Tennis Australia (TA) has been in talks with the Victoria state government about Covid-19 protocols to be established for those arriving ahead of the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park, which is scheduled for January 18 to 31...