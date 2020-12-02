ANALYSIS | Caf presidency: is Patrice Motsepe’s bid more goals or penalties?
Experts Mamadou Gaye and Thomas Kwenaite give their views on the Downs owner’s chances of getting the job
02 December 2020 - 20:23
Patrice Motsepe’s path to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) presidency might appear to be easier now that incumbent Ahmad Ahmad has dropped out of the race‚ but the odds still seem to be stacked against the Mamelodi Sundowns owner.
Caf president Ahmad received a five-year ban from Fifa on November 23 after being found guilty of breaching four articles of the global ruling body’s ethics code. That development left four candidates — Motsepe‚ Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast‚ Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania and Senegal’s Augustin Senghor — to contest the elections in March 2021...
