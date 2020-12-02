Sport

Australia look to pack in the cricket lovers as crowd limits are lifted

Full house expected at 48,000 seater Sydney Cricket Ground for T20 International against India

02 December 2020 - 20:20 By Ian Ransom

Australia will hope to play to a full house against India in their Twenty20 match next week as crowd caps lift in the country’s most populous state of New South Wales (NSW).

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Wednesday that outdoor stadiums would be allowed to operate at 100% capacity from Monday, as the eastern state eases social distancing restrictions after three weeks without a new case of Covid-19...

