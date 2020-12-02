Sport

Blast from the past: Hash and AB pile on the runs to push Proteas to victory

Today in SA sports history: December 3

David Isaacson Sports reporter
02 December 2020 - 20:19

Today in SA sports history: December 3

1960 — Flyhalf Keith Oxlee lands a first-half penalty that gives the Springboks a 3-0 victory over Wales at a wet and windy Cardiff Arms Park in the first Test of their end-of-year tour. The visitors struggled in the slippery conditions, which resulted in handling mistakes behind the scrum. Legendary eighthman Doug Hopwood then picked up the ball from the scrum and drove forward to take the pressure off the halfbacks, a tactic that worked well. Fullback Lionel Wilson once said that he and the 13 other Boks watched Hopwood win the match for them that day...

