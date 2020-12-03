Blast from the past: Baby Jake boxes clever to defend title at Sun City
Today in SA sports history: December 4
03 December 2020 - 21:14
Today in SA sports history: December 4
1993 — Baby Jake Matlala makes the first defence of his first world title, the WBO flyweight crown, as he forces Italian Luigi Camputaro down in the seventh round at Sun City. Matlala went on to win four world titles in all...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.