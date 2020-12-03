Sport

Blast from the past: Baby Jake boxes clever to defend title at Sun City

Today in SA sports history: December 4

David Isaacson Sports reporter
03 December 2020 - 21:14

Today in SA sports history: December 4

1993 — Baby Jake Matlala makes the first defence of his first world title, the WBO flyweight crown, as he forces Italian Luigi Camputaro down in the seventh round at Sun City. Matlala went on to win four world titles in all...

