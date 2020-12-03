Sport

KEVIN MCCALLUM | They were a team of giants, possibly the greatest Bok team ever

There are certain moments in rugby history that are impossible to leave behind

03 December 2020 - 21:17 By Kevin McCallum

On Wednesday, I got stuck down a rabbit hole, falling there while researching the 1998 Tri-Nations for an interview/shoot that was going to happen on Thursday morning. It was a last-minute thing. I was given a day. I didn’t need it, but I took it and loved it. 

When I’d come up for air, it felt like I had relived most of that romp of a series in real time. I certainly watched just about every minute of the Boks beating the All Blacks in Durban on August 15, a victory that seemed likely, then improbable, then produced a miraculous, manic 13 minutes of mayhem, hope and disbelief. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | Rugby’s over-complicated laws are fouling play Sport
  2. KHANYISO TSHWAKU | Let’s be clear, SA could learn from England Sport
  3. KEVIN MCCALLUM | They were a team of giants, possibly the greatest Bok team ever Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Baby Jake boxes clever to defend title at Sun City Sport
  5. ANALYSIS | Caf presidency: is Patrice Motsepe’s bid more goals or penalties? Sport

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA

Related articles

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | Dormant Boks on top and staying put thanks to quirky ranking ... Sport
  2. The day fallen French star Christophe Dominici put the All Blacks to the sword Rugby
  3. GAVIN RICH | Unlocking the mystery of how the Pumas put the cat among the ... Sport
X