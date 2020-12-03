KEVIN MCCALLUM | They were a team of giants, possibly the greatest Bok team ever

There are certain moments in rugby history that are impossible to leave behind

On Wednesday, I got stuck down a rabbit hole, falling there while researching the 1998 Tri-Nations for an interview/shoot that was going to happen on Thursday morning. It was a last-minute thing. I was given a day. I didn’t need it, but I took it and loved it.



When I’d come up for air, it felt like I had relived most of that romp of a series in real time. I certainly watched just about every minute of the Boks beating the All Blacks in Durban on August 15, a victory that seemed likely, then improbable, then produced a miraculous, manic 13 minutes of mayhem, hope and disbelief. ..