Blast from the past: Bafana put up brave fight against Brazil

David Isaacson Sports reporter
06 December 2020 - 19:05

Today in SA sports history: December 7

1992 — Hansie Cronje takes five wickets and then scores an unbeaten 12 off five deliveries as the SA cricket team beats India at Newlands by six wickets, with three balls remaining, in the first ODI of a seven-match series. Peter Kirsten top-scored with 56 in the hosts’ chase of 185. Captain Kepler Wessels became the first man to be ruled run-out by a TV umpire in an ODI, being dismissed for 43 off Ajay Jadeja.     ..

