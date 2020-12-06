Covid ‘bio-bubble’ bursts and puts ODI series in jeopardy

Two hotel staff members and an unnamed Proteas player have returned positive coronavirus tests

The Vineyard Hotel in Cape Town has begun the process of contact tracing after two staff members tested positive for Covid-19 in the venue being shared by the visiting England team and the Proteas in separate bio-secure environments.



This follows another positive result for the coronavirus from an unnamed Proteas player on Thursday which led to the postponement of the opening three-match ODI series against Cricket World Cup champions England from Friday to Sunday in Paarl...