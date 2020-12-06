Sport

Covid ‘bio-bubble’ bursts and puts ODI series in jeopardy

Two hotel staff members and an unnamed Proteas player have returned positive coronavirus tests

06 December 2020 - 19:04 By Tiisetso Malepa

The Vineyard Hotel in Cape Town has begun the process of contact tracing after two staff members tested positive for Covid-19 in the venue being shared by the visiting England team and the Proteas in separate bio-secure environments.

This follows another positive result for the coronavirus from an unnamed Proteas player on Thursday which led to the postponement of the opening three-match ODI series against Cricket World Cup champions England from Friday to Sunday in Paarl...

