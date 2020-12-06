Passionate Pumas do Argentina rugby proud

After a first win over the All Blacks and two draws with Australia, the Pumas return home with heads held high

Argentina’s squad left Australia on Sunday full of pride in their remarkable Tri-Nations campaign and with their reputation as an international rugby power considerably enhanced.



The future of Argentine rugby, and of many of its players, remains uncertain, but the trip to Australia must rank alongside their stunning run to the 2007 World Cup semifinals in the annals of South American rugby...