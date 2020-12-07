Sport

Blast from the past: Tsotsobe takes four wickets as Proteas trounce India

Today in SA sports history: December 8

David Isaacson Sports reporter
07 December 2020 - 20:16

1906 — The Springboks play England for the first time, and have to settle for a 3-3 draw at Crystal Palace in London. Forward Billy Millar scored for SA in the first half, but that was cancelled out by a try from England winger Freddie Brooks. Ironically, both try-scorers made their debuts that day...

