Millwall Supporters’ Club leaps to the defence of its ‘boo boys’

The fan club denied the booing by supporters was racist, but rather in opposition to the BLM organisation

07 December 2020 - 20:16 By Rohith Nair

Millwall’s official fan club has defended supporters who booed players taking a knee before the home match against Derby County on Saturday, saying they were not motivated by racism.

Fans of the London club were condemned by the Football Association (FA), Kick it Out, a long-running campaign to rid the English game of racism, and many others after the incident at Saturday’s Championship match...

