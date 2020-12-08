Sport

Mental stress takes its toll as series is called off after Covid cases

Living in supposedly secure ‘bio bubbles’ for long periods has caused mental and anxiety issues for players

08 December 2020 - 20:21 By Nick Said

England’s cricketers hoped rounds of golf would ease the stress of long periods within a bio-secure bubble but after the one-day series in SA was postponed, organisers are taking a fresh look at the impact of Covid-19 protocols on players’ mental health.

The decision to postpone the series came after potentially five Covid-19 cases were flagged inside the teams’ bio-secure environment in Cape Town — one SA player, two hotel staff and two members of the England touring party...

