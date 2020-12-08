Mental stress takes its toll as series is called off after Covid cases
Living in supposedly secure ‘bio bubbles’ for long periods has caused mental and anxiety issues for players
08 December 2020 - 20:21
England’s cricketers hoped rounds of golf would ease the stress of long periods within a bio-secure bubble but after the one-day series in SA was postponed, organisers are taking a fresh look at the impact of Covid-19 protocols on players’ mental health.
The decision to postpone the series came after potentially five Covid-19 cases were flagged inside the teams’ bio-secure environment in Cape Town — one SA player, two hotel staff and two members of the England touring party...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.