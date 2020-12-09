Three SA players have been named in World Rugby 15’s Team of the Decade.

They are Tendai Mtawarira‚ Bismarck du Plessis and Bryan Habana.

There was also special recognition for Siya Kolisi and his Springbok colleagues for their fundraising efforts through the #StrongerTogether for R32-12 campaign‚ which raised more than R1m for hunger alleviation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead of the traditional awards celebrating performances on the pitch in 2020‚ supporters had the opportunity to vote for their six favourite players and tries of the decade awards.

The Men’s Team of the Decade features three South African Rugby World Cup winners. Du Plessis and Habana were part of the team that won the trophy in Paris in 2007‚ while Mtawarira lifted it in Yokohama last year.

All three players were members of the Springboks’ 2-1 series win over the 2009 British & Irish Lions.

“On behalf of the entire South African rugby fraternity‚ I would like to congratulate all our Springboks who featured in the World Rugby Awards tonight‚” said Mark Alexander‚ president of SA Rugby.