Blast from the past: Makambi stops Dobson to win middleweight crown

Today in SA sport history: December 11

David Isaacson Sports reporter
10 December 2020 - 20:28

1992 — Andrew Hudson scores 87 as SA make 214/5 in their 50 overs, but it’s not enough to stop India winning the third ODI at Centurion by four wickets to pull back to 1-2 in the seven-match series. Opener Woorkeri Raman scored 114 for the visitors, who won with five balls to spare.

1994 — Dave Callaghan scores an unbeaten 169 off 143 balls as the Proteas score 314/7 and beat New Zealand by 81 runs in a four-nations tournament match. Callaghan and Eric Simons each took three wickets to help bowl out the visitors for 233. Kiwi wicketkeeper Adam Parore made 108...

