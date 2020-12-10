It’s gone on VAR too long, says Liverpool’s Klopp after incessant delays

Reds manager frustrated by the stoppages during Champions League match against Midtjylland

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he is no longer sure the use of VAR technology is good for football after Wednesday’s Champions League match against Midtjylland was interrupted three times in the second half, causing long delays.



The match in Herning, which ended 1-1, was stopped while VAR reviewed the penalty that led to Midtjylland's equaliser. Action was also halted as the system disallowed goals for each side late on...