Sport

It’s gone on VAR too long, says Liverpool’s Klopp after incessant delays

Reds manager frustrated by the stoppages during Champions League match against Midtjylland

10 December 2020 - 20:27 By Hardik Vyas

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he is no longer sure the use of VAR technology is good for football after Wednesday’s Champions League match against Midtjylland was interrupted three times in the second half, causing long delays.

The match in Herning, which ended 1-1, was stopped while VAR reviewed the penalty that led to Midtjylland's equaliser. Action was also halted as the system disallowed goals for each side late on...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Makambi stops Dobson to win middleweight crown Sport
  2. It’s gone on VAR too long, says Liverpool’s Klopp after incessant delays Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | ‘I was there, but I can’t remember it at all’ Sport
  4. SA football has lost a humble, committed and loyal role model Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Snell bowls fast to send Pakistan packing Sport

Latest Videos

Crouching tiger, iron...crotch? Ancient wince-inducing kung fu faces ...
From inconsistencies to R3.4bn in recouped disbursements: A-G Covid relief ...

Related articles

  1. Liverpool cramped for style by Brighton Sport
  2. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp blames team's tight fixture for draw Sport
  3. Premier League not a two-horse race, says Liverpool boss Klopp Soccer
X