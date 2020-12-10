Sport

SA football has lost a humble, committed and loyal role model

A tribute to Anele Calvin Ngcongca, 1987-2020, hero of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
10 December 2020 - 20:24

Anele Calvin Ngcongca, who died last month at the age of 33, is the latest soccer star to be killed in a car accident. The world has been robbed of not only a great player but “a very special person”, as he is described by his former coaches, teammates, supporters and family members.

Tributes flooded social media from SA and abroad, calling Ngongca kind, gentle, humble, level-headed, loyal, thoughtful and committed as a person and a player. He was a supremely skilled defender on the field...

