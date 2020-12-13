Sport

Blast from the past: Khumalo loses his sting in rematch against Galloway

Today in SA sports history: December 14

David Isaacson Sports reporter
13 December 2020 - 16:32

Today in SA sports history: December 14

1910 — SA lose their first-ever Test in Australia as they are bowled out for 240 in their follow-on innings on the fifth day of play at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The home side, who scored 528, dismissed SA for 174 in their first innings. Four batsmen — Aubrey Faulkner, Reggie Schwarz, captain Percy Sherwell and Dave Nourse — got into the 60s between the two innings, but it wasn’t enough to stave off defeat by an innings and 114 runs. The win gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Khumalo loses his sting in rematch against Galloway Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Makambi stops Dobson to win middleweight crown Sport
  3. It’s gone on VAR too long, says Liverpool’s Klopp after incessant delays Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | ‘I was there, but I can’t remember it at all’ Sport
  5. SA football has lost a humble, committed and loyal role model Sport

Latest Videos

Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor
Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Makambi stops Dobson to win middleweight crown Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Botha bangs way to world title, then fails drug test Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Bafana put up brave fight against Brazil Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Hash and AB pile on the runs to push Proteas to victory Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Kirsten doubles up with Test tons against India Sport
X