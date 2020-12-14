Punt Intended
DAVID ISAACSON | In the Fick of it: how does SA’s new boxing champ rate among the greats?
It’s taken Tian Fick 41 months to add his name to the trophy, joining the likes of Gerrie Coetzee and Mike Schutte
14 December 2020 - 18:45
SA has a new heavyweight boxing champion.
Cape Town-based Tian Fick lifted the vacant crown with a unanimous decision over Josh Pretorius in the Mother City on Friday night...
