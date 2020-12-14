Sport

Punt Intended

DAVID ISAACSON | In the Fick of it: how does SA’s new boxing champ rate among the greats?

It’s taken Tian Fick 41 months to add his name to the trophy, joining the likes of Gerrie Coetzee and Mike Schutte

David Isaacson Sports reporter
14 December 2020 - 18:45

SA has a new heavyweight boxing champion.

Cape Town-based Tian Fick lifted the vacant crown with a unanimous decision over Josh Pretorius in the Mother City on Friday night...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Benni bags a brace as Bafana bounce back to beat Egypt Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | In the Fick of it: how does SA’s new boxing champ rate among ... Sport
  3. KHANYISO TSHWAKU | CSA is on a learning curve, but that curve is not steep ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Khumalo loses his sting in rematch against Galloway Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Makambi stops Dobson to win middleweight crown Sport

Latest Videos

“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor

Related articles

  1. A tale of three boxers on the cards for Saturday Sport
  2. Cape Town referee to handle Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title defence Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Is there more to SA’s dearth of top female swimmers than meets ... Sport
  4. Athletics SA makes surplus despite SABC financial fiasco Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | The time for Sascoc and bull is over, so bring on the ... Sport
X