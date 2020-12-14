The Konundrum
KHANYISO TSHWAKU | CSA is on a learning curve, but that curve is not steep enough
Boardroom sideshows are always tiring, especially when a path needs to be forged in difficult times for Cricket SA
14 December 2020 - 18:45
By now, especially after the farcical scenes that played out in the ODI series that didn’t take place because of the Covid-19 issues, Cricket SA’s interim board could have and should have been ploughing forward with matters of administrative importance.
To be fair, they’ve made some good ground, especially with the interim board announcing that CSA company secretary Welsh Gwaza has been issued with a suspension notice and a disciplinary hearing that took place on Monday...
