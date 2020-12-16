Sport

Blast from the past: Boks edge past Ireland in Dublin

Today in SA sports history: December 17

David Isaacson Sports reporter
16 December 2020 - 19:45

Today in SA sports history: December 17

1960 — Centre John Gainsford and flanker Hugo van Zyl score tries as the Springboks beat Ireland 8-3 at Lansdowne Road in Dublin in the second Test of their end-of-year tour. Scrumhalf Dick Lockyear added one conversion...

