Blast from the past: Boks edge past Ireland in Dublin

Today in SA sports history: December 17

1960 — Centre John Gainsford and flanker Hugo van Zyl score tries as the Springboks beat Ireland 8-3 at Lansdowne Road in Dublin in the second Test of their end-of-year tour. Scrumhalf Dick Lockyear added one conversion...