Sport

King Kaizer Motaung reflects on glamour boys’ 50-year journey

An in-depth conversation with the man who helped build one of SA’s most successful clubs

17 December 2020 - 20:18 By BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS and SAZI HADEBE

Happy golden jubilee King Kaizer. Tell us about the birth of this club?

The birth of Kaizer Chiefs came as a result of the fact that there were people who were homeless, so to speak...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | Fit for purpose: Lions reap rewards of promoting fitness coach Sport
  2. The dressing-room is where we change everything but racism Sport
  3. Boxing not so clever: MPs still haven’t learnt from a mistake 14 years ago Sport
  4. King Kaizer Motaung reflects on glamour boys’ 50-year journey Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Boks edge past Ireland in Dublin Sport

Latest Videos

'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...

Related articles

  1. SAZI HADEBE | The hunt for success at Chiefs will take longer than fans expect Sport
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Enough of fine words and smart suits. African leaders have a ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Is this the end of unhappiness for the ‘Happy People’? Sport
  4. Disappointed Chiefs still hunting for that winning formula Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | Bafana, pull your finger out or you’re not Ghana be going to ... Sport
X