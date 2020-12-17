King Kaizer Motaung reflects on glamour boys’ 50-year journey
An in-depth conversation with the man who helped build one of SA’s most successful clubs
17 December 2020 - 20:18
Happy golden jubilee King Kaizer. Tell us about the birth of this club?
The birth of Kaizer Chiefs came as a result of the fact that there were people who were homeless, so to speak...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.